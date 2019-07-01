Motor Vehicle Crash In Wadena

On Friday, June 28, 2019, a 2015 Ford F250 ran into a 2016 Kia Sportage, causing the Kia to enter the ditch and overturn. The accident took place at the intersection of County Road 23 and 380th Street.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Ryan Hart, age 26, of Park Rapids was the driver of the Ford F250. Hart stated he stopped at the stop sign and didn’t see the vehicle so he

proceeded into the intersection and collided with the Kia.

Barbara Horsager, age 83, of Eagan, MN, was the driver of the Kia Sportage and was uninjured. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.