Motley Police Chase Leads To One Arrest

A traffic stop that lead to a high speed chase through the city of Motley ended when law enforcement used spike strips to stop to car.

On Monday at 7:58 AM, the Motley Police Department was asked to assist with a driving complaint. According to a press release, it was reported that a white Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on US Hwy 10 and was driving erratically.

The Motley Police Department located the vehicle within city limits and initiated a traffic stop. The vehicle failed to stop and left the city headed southbound at a very high rate of speed.

The vehicle then crossed through the center median and continued traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of US Hwy 10. The vehicle came to a stop when spike strips were deployed in Cushing.

The driver of the vehicle, Adam Michael Inerrieden, 32, is being held in the Morrison County Jail pending charges. According to jail roster, he is being held on suspicion of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, driving while impaired and 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

The Motley Police Department was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office and the MN State Patrol.