Motley Man Killed In Tractor Accident

A Motely man was found dead while trapped underneath a tractor.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report Thursday evening around 5:45 p.m., of a tractor accident near a residence along Highway 10 in Motley Township, approximately 2 miles south of Motley.

According to the sheriff’s office, 72-year-old James Nelson of Motley was backing up the tractor when he struck a tree, which knocked him off the tractor on to the ground. Nelson was found deceased underneath the tractor, trapped under the rear tire.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the Motley Police Department assisted the Morrison County Sheriff’s office.