Motley Man Charged With Felony Assault in Stabbing Incident

A 23-year-old Motley man is now charged with two felony counts of assault for allegedly stabbing another man on Sunday morning.

Christian Denio is charged with first-degree assault–great bodily harm and second-degree assault–dangerous weapon–great bodily harm. Denio was arrested after authorities were called to a home six miles south of Motley and found a 53-year-old man who had been stabbed numerous times on his chest and face.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, Douglas Denio, suffered life-threatening injuries in the stabbing. His current condition has not been released.

Christian Denio made his first court appearance today and is scheduled to be back in court for Rule 8 hearing on Mar. 23.