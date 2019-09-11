Lakeland PBS
Motley Man Arrested After Reported Domestic Assault With Knife

Sep. 11 2019

A Motley man was arrested following a report of a domestic assault involving a knife on Tuesday, September 10 in Motley.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at around 5:06 a.m. their office received a report of a domestic assault with a knife at the Eastwood Inn Apartments in the city of Motley. When deputies arrived, they learned that the suspect, 50-year-old Michael Rogers of Motley, had left the scene on foot.

Rogers was later located in a field near nearby woods and taken into custody by the Motley Police Department. He is currently being held at the Morrison County Jail on pending charges for first degree domestic assault, terroristic threats, obstructing legal process, and criminal damage to property. The victim was transported to Staples Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, the Motley Police Department, the Staples Police Department, and Staples Ambulance.

Rachel Johnson

