Mother Who Suffered Serious Burns in Verndale House Fire Out of Burn Unit
There’s some really good news following that devastating house fire in Verndale – 21-year-old Liberty Schultz has now walked out of a Twin Cities burn unit after she was discharged Friday morning.
She suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation trying to rescue her one-year-old daughter Alaina, who was trapped in her crib after a fire broke out in her bedroom last week. Firefighters saved her through a window.
Alaina remains in very critical condition. Surgeons hope to remove the rest of the burns on Monday. However, it appears she will lose a few fingers as the fire burned her skin down to the bone.
