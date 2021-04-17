Mother Who Suffered Serious Burns in Verndale House Fire Out of Burn Unit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There’s some really good news following that devastating house fire in Verndale – 21-year-old Liberty Schultz has now walked out of a Twin Cities burn unit after she was discharged Friday morning.

She suffered serious burns and smoke inhalation trying to rescue her one-year-old daughter Alaina, who was trapped in her crib after a fire broke out in her bedroom last week. Firefighters saved her through a window.

Alaina remains in very critical condition. Surgeons hope to remove the rest of the burns on Monday. However, it appears she will lose a few fingers as the fire burned her skin down to the bone.

