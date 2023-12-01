Mother & Daughter from Laporte Reflect on How a Dangerous Driving Situation Was Averted

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Earlier this week, we told you about a 13-year-old girl from rural Laporte who prevented a possible tragedy on the road on Sept. 28. Now, we have more details on what happened and how a dangerous situation was averted.

Abby Foss and her mother were on their way back from a volleyball game that Abby had just played in. They were traveling along Highway 200 near Kabekona when the drive home turned potentially deadly.

“I kind of realized something was wrong. And so I didn’t think it was really an emergency, so I looked up the Bemidji police phone number, but it wasn’t loading, so I just thought I should just call 911.”

Turns out Abby’s mom, Barbara, was suffering from low blood sugar.

“I was very confused, really confused. It reminded me of when I was in my twenties and made choices with intoxicating beverages. And so, yeah, I felt drunk.”

“She was kind of steering into the ditch. And so then I was like, ‘Oh, well, I probably have to steer now.’ And so I started steering. It was really scary.”

But Barbara’s foot remained on the gas, and the vehicle continued to accelerate.

“I just kept thinking, like, ‘All right, if they go in the ditch or hit another vehicle,’ like, that’s all that – that was what I was scared was gonna happen. They were going to hit somebody else or, you know, go in the ditch and hit a tree or something.”

“She told me to put it in neutral. So we were kind of like half on the road, half off the road, just waiting for the car to slow down ’cause then we were, like, going 20. And then, like slowly slowing down.”

Once the vehicle was stopped, first responders were able to provide care for Barbara, who was treated for low blood sugar.

“I’m doing okay. I have a monitor, so I’m learning all about poking my fingers,” said Barbara with a laugh.

Abby, meanwhile, was recognized recently with an award from the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office for her courage and bravery.

“The girl was very calm during the whole situation and was able to tell me the speeds and where they were passing and how she – did amazing, was able to put that car into neutral. It was amazing. She was so calm, I’ve never had anyone that calm. That’s why I felt that there was something we had to do and give her an award ’cause she was so calm. No adult, I think has been that calm for me in a situation like that.”

“She’s very brave and that was a very smart thing to do. And any time you’re in a car with someone and they’re acting weird or you think they’re driving dangerously, calling 911 is a good idea, because you don’t know if it’s their blood sugar or if they might have vaped something or, you don’t know.”

