Mother & 2 Children Killed In Crash Near Thief River Falls

Shirelle Moore
Oct. 4 2018
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say a mother and two children died when her car collided with another vehicle in northwestern Minnesota.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon near Thief River Falls. The mother and children were thrown from their vehicle and died at the scene.

No information on the identities and ages of the victims has been released. The driver of the other vehicle was not seriously hurt.

The Minnesota State Patrol and state Department of Natural Resources also responded to the crash.

Thief River Falls is about 60 miles (100 kilometers) south of the Canadian border.

