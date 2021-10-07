Lakeland PBS

Most State Workers Get COVID Shots, But Some Face Discipline

Emma HudziakOct. 7 2021

Some Minnesota government employees say that a month into the COVID-19 vaccine policy for state workers, their agencies are beginning to ramp up discipline for employees who either won’t get the vaccine or submit to weekly testing.

About two thirds — or more than 20,000 — of the nearly 27,000 Minnesota government workers who fall under the rule have signed forms certifying they’ve been vaccinated. Nearly 7,000 workers either haven’t been vaccinated or don’t want to tell their boss their status and have to submit to a COVID-19 test every week when they’re due to be in the office.

More than 500 employees have declined both options, Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Jim Schowalter said in a Tuesday letter to Republican Sen. Jim Abeler, of Anoka. Employees who decline to be vaccinated or tested can be sent home, put on unpaid leave or otherwise disciplined up to termination.

