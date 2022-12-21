Lakeland PBS

Most Popular Baby Names in 2022 at Sanford Health

Lakeland News — Dec. 21 2022

If you welcomed a newborn baby into the world this last year and named them Oliver or Olivia, you weren’t alone. Those two names were the most popular names given to newborns at Sanford Health facilities in 2022.

According to Sanford Health, Oliver has now topped the list of most popular boys names for the second year in a row. For girls, Olivia moved up four spots from number five in 2021 to its number one spot in 2022.

The most popular names for newborn boys this year were:

  1. Oliver
  2. Hudson
  3. Liam
  4. Theodore
  5. William, Brooks (tied)

The most popular names for newborn girls were:

  1. Olivia
  2. Ava
  3. Evelyn
  4. Harper, Emma, Amelia (tied)
  5. Eleanor

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Meetings on Sanford-Fairview Merger to Be Held in Bemidji, Grand Rapids

Sanford Health Bemidji Announces Karla Eischens as New President and CEO

Bemidji Rail Corridor Project on Track to Reach Fundraising Goal

Sanford Health Opens Vivaz Medical Spa in Bemidji

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.