Most Popular Baby Names in 2022 at Sanford Health

If you welcomed a newborn baby into the world this last year and named them Oliver or Olivia, you weren’t alone. Those two names were the most popular names given to newborns at Sanford Health facilities in 2022.

According to Sanford Health, Oliver has now topped the list of most popular boys names for the second year in a row. For girls, Olivia moved up four spots from number five in 2021 to its number one spot in 2022.

The most popular names for newborn boys this year were:

Oliver Hudson Liam Theodore William, Brooks (tied)

The most popular names for newborn girls were:

Olivia Ava Evelyn Harper, Emma, Amelia (tied) Eleanor

