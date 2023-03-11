Lakeland PBS

Most of MN at Low COVID-19 Levels in Latest CDC Community Level Map

Lakeland News — Mar. 10 2023

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels for Minnesota as of 3/9/23

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Level map shows most of Minnesota listed at a Low level for COVID-19, including the entire Lakeland viewing area.

The Community Levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county. The map was updated on Thursday, March 9.

15 counties are listed at Medium risk in the state. There are only two counties in west-central Minnesota, Traverse and Big Stone, listed at High.

