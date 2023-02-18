Most MN Counties at “Low” COVID-19 Levels, But Some Rated Higher

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Level map shows most Minnesota counties are rated at a Low level right now, but three counties in the Lakeland viewing area are rated Medium or High.

As of the CDC’s latest update on Thursday, Clearwater County is currently rated at a High level, while Beltrami and Mille Lacs counties are rated Medium. Last week, almost the entire state was listed at a Low level.

The CDC’s Community Levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county.

