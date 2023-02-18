Lakeland PBS

Most MN Counties at “Low” COVID-19 Levels, But Some Rated Higher

Lakeland News — Feb. 17 2023

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels for Minnesota as of 2/16/2023

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Level map shows most Minnesota counties are rated at a Low level right now, but three counties in the Lakeland viewing area are rated Medium or High.

As of the CDC’s latest update on Thursday, Clearwater County is currently rated at a High level, while Beltrami and Mille Lacs counties are rated Medium. Last week, almost the entire state was listed at a Low level.

The CDC’s Community Levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Minnesota Moves Toward Paid Sick Leave Mandate for Everyone

Minnesota Justices Leave Felon Voting Issue to Legislature

MN Attorney General to Review 2018 Death of Beltrami Co. Jail Inmate

Safety Officials Say Number of “Sextortion” Threats to Youth Growing in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.