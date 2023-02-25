Lakeland PBS

Most MN Counties at Low COVID-19 Community Levels, Some Rated Medium

Lakeland News — Feb. 24 2023

CDC COVID-19 Community Levels for Minnesota as of 2/23/2023

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Levels map shows most counties are rated at a Low level right now, though a few counties in the Lakeland viewing area are rated at Medium.

Community levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county.

Beltrami County, Clearwater County, and Mahnomen County are rated Medium, and all three are seeing about 11 hospital admissions per 100,000 people. Beltrami County is seeing 72 cases per 100,000 people, and numbers for Clearwater and Mahnomen counties show about 102 and 52 cases, respectively, per 100,000.

By — Lakeland News

