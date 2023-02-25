Most MN Counties at Low COVID-19 Community Levels, Some Rated Medium

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Levels map shows most counties are rated at a Low level right now, though a few counties in the Lakeland viewing area are rated at Medium.

Community levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county.

Beltrami County, Clearwater County, and Mahnomen County are rated Medium, and all three are seeing about 11 hospital admissions per 100,000 people. Beltrami County is seeing 72 cases per 100,000 people, and numbers for Clearwater and Mahnomen counties show about 102 and 52 cases, respectively, per 100,000.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today