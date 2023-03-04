Most Counties in Lakeland Viewing Area Listed at Low COVID-19 Levels

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The CDC’s latest COVID-19 Community Level map shows most of the state listed at a low level for COVID-19, including most counties in the Lakeland viewing area.

All the counties in Lakeland country are listed at Low, except for Mille Lacs County, which is rated at Medium. Mille Lacs County is seeing 133 cases per 100,000 people and 12 hospital admissions per 100,000.

There are only four counties listed at High on the Community Level map, and they are all located in southwestern Minnesota.

The community levels are based on case levels and hospitalization rates in each county. The map was updated on Thursday, March 2nd.

