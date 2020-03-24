Most Beltrami County Facilities To Close

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to a press release from Beltrami County, effective at the close of business March 24th, 2020, all Beltrami County facilities will be closed to the public as a mitigation strategy to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beltrami County Board met in an emergency meeting on March 24th to determine the best course of action for the safety and health of our employees and customers. The commissioners understand the complexity of the situation and inconvenience the closure will cause constituents, citizens and customers.

The following offices and services are available by phone:

218-333-4148 – License Center

218-333-4138 – Real Estate and Tax Services

218-333-4158 – Environmental Services

218-333-8173 – Highway Department

218-333-4210 – Natural Resource Management

218-333-8457 – GIS/Mapping

218-333-8300 – Economic Assistance

218-333-4223 – Social Services

218-333-8140 – Public Health

218-333-4178 – Veteran Services

218-333-4187 – Law Enforcement Records

218-333-9111 – Law Enforcement Non-Emergency

218-333-4120 – Court Administration

The Solid Waste and Demolition Landfill will remain open. The Historic Courthouse, housing Probation Services, will also remain open, but the Judicial Center is open to a very limited degree. The community is encourage to call the specific service that they need to see if an appointment can be arranged.

