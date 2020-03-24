Lakeland PBS

Most Beltrami County Facilities To Close

Brad Hamilton — Mar. 24 2020

According to a press release from Beltrami County, effective at the close of business March 24th, 2020, all Beltrami County facilities will be closed to the public as a mitigation strategy to slowing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Beltrami County Board met in an emergency meeting on March 24th to determine the best course of action for the safety and health of our employees and customers. The commissioners understand the complexity of the situation and inconvenience the closure will cause constituents, citizens and customers.

The following offices and services are available by phone:

  • 218-333-4148 – License Center
  • 218-333-4138 – Real Estate and Tax Services
  • 218-333-4158 – Environmental Services
  • 218-333-8173 – Highway Department
  • 218-333-4210 – Natural Resource Management
  • 218-333-8457 – GIS/Mapping
  • 218-333-8300 – Economic Assistance
  • 218-333-4223 – Social Services
  • 218-333-8140 – Public Health
  • 218-333-4178 – Veteran Services
  • 218-333-4187 – Law Enforcement Records
  • 218-333-9111 – Law Enforcement Non-Emergency
  • 218-333-4120 – Court Administration

The Solid Waste and Demolition Landfill will remain open. The Historic Courthouse, housing Probation Services, will also remain open, but the Judicial Center is open to a very limited degree. The community is encourage to call the specific service that they need to see if an appointment can be arranged.

