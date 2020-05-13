Mosaic Planned For New Hagg-Sauer Hall at Bemidji State University

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Hagg-Sauer building at Bemidji State University was torn down this last year to be replaced with an improved version. The new building will feature an art installation that has a special way to honor the class of 2020.

The interior of the new Hagg-Sauer Hall will include a mosaic meant to represent life at Bemidji State. It will be an image of a sunrise over a lake and will incorporate glass tiles and found materials from campus. It will also have a nod to the graduating class of 2020 whose commencement was postponed due to COVID-19. The artist, Stacia Goodman, is taking words that BSU students used to describe their time on campus and incorporating them into her work.

The mosaic is planned to be finished by the time the hall is ready to open. Construction on the building is expected to be completed in time for classes next fall.

To follow the progress of the work being built, you can follow the artist on her Instagram.

