Morrison County Warrant Leads To Multiple Arrests

Law enforcement officials have arrested a Zimmerman man wanted on several felony warrants. On Tuesday, investigators with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force received information that Robert Vernon Bartheld, 35, was staying in the Pierz area of Morrison County.

According to a press release, investigators began watching a residence and a short time later observed a motorcycle leave the house. Investigators believed the wanted party was operating the motorcycle and requested Morrison County Sheriff Office deputies stop it.

Upon the motorcycle stopping, the operator fled the scene on foot and entered into a nearby garage in an effort to hide. Investigators and deputies located the subject and placed him under arrest.

The party was not the person with warrants however, and was identified as Keith Robert Boser, 31 of Pierz. Boser was taken into custody for no motorcycle endorsement and driving after revocation.

While conducting Boser’s arrest, a second vehicle was seen leaving the residence and was stopped by Morrison County deputies and investigators with the task force. During this second traffic stop, Bartheld was located in the passenger seat.

Bartheld was taken into custody and later transported to the Morrison County jail and booked for his warrants which included receiving stolen property and 3rd degree burglary.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Daniel Robert Miller, 33 of Otsego, was arrested after a search of his vehicle turned up seven grams of methamphetamine, a .22 caliber handgun, digital scales and approximately $3,000 cash.

Miller was transported to the Morrison County Jail and booked for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

The task force was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

A staff member at Morrison County Jail said that Bartheld has been transferred to Sherburne County for another outstanding warrant. He is being held on felony receiving stolen property and burglary in the 3rd degree.

They did not know if Boser had been taken to their facility at any time.