DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Fosston Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Morrison County Warrant Leads To Multiple Arrests

Mal Meyer
Jun. 8 2017
Leave a Comment

Daniel Robert Miller. Courtesy Morrison County Jail.

Robert Bartheld. Courtesy Sherburne County Jail.

Law enforcement officials have arrested a Zimmerman man wanted on several felony warrants. On Tuesday, investigators with the Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force received information that Robert Vernon Bartheld, 35, was staying in the Pierz area of Morrison County.

According to a press release, investigators began watching a residence and a short time later observed a motorcycle leave the house. Investigators believed the wanted party was operating the motorcycle and requested Morrison County Sheriff Office deputies stop it.

Upon the motorcycle stopping, the operator fled the scene on foot and entered into a nearby garage in an effort to hide. Investigators and deputies located the subject and placed him under arrest.

The party was not the person with warrants however, and was identified as Keith Robert Boser, 31 of Pierz. Boser was taken into custody for no motorcycle endorsement and driving after revocation.

While conducting Boser’s arrest, a second vehicle was seen leaving the residence and was stopped by Morrison County deputies and investigators with the task force. During this second traffic stop, Bartheld was located in the passenger seat.

Bartheld was taken into custody and later transported to the Morrison County jail and booked for his warrants which included receiving stolen property and 3rd degree burglary.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Daniel Robert Miller, 33 of Otsego, was arrested after a search of his vehicle turned up seven grams of methamphetamine, a .22 caliber handgun, digital scales and approximately $3,000 cash.

Miller was transported to the Morrison County Jail and booked for 5th degree possession of a controlled substance.

The task force was assisted by the Morrison County Sheriff Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

A staff member at Morrison County Jail said that Bartheld has been transferred to Sherburne County for another outstanding warrant. He is being held on felony receiving stolen property and burglary in the 3rd degree.

They did not know if Boser had been taken to their facility at any time.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Little Falls Teenager Arrested For Drug Possession

Several Arrested After Drug Trafficking Investigation In Little Falls

Accused Little Falls Burglar Caught

Little Falls Man In Custody For Stealing A Truck And An ATV

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

chris said

Amazing band!!! I love the style and sound of Corey Medina & Brothers.... Read More

Judith O'Claire said

Bemidji area artist continue to "WOW!" me!... Read More

Brent Sigana Jr said

That wasn't a racist act, it's facts in a natives eyes. Should be a fact in ever... Read More

Lori Westlund said

Nice news story on our Pequot athletes though Gage Westlund will be playing Bask... Read More

Latest Story

Fosston Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A Fosston Fire Department Assistant Chief has been identified as the sole fatality of a Wednesday morning motorcycle crash. According to a
Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Latest Stories

Fosston Fire Dept. Assistant Chief Killed In Motorcycle Crash

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Shared Burial Service Helps People Cope With Loss Of Pregnancies

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Wildlife Appreciation Month Photo For June 7th - Osprey

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Shared Burial Service Helps People Cope With Loss Of Pregnancies

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

Pillager Baseball Prepares For Wolves In Section Final

Posted on Jun. 8 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.