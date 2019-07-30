Lakeland PBS
Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Updates Public On Sexual Assault Case

Jul. 30 2019

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen wants to update the public concerning the sexual assault case that was reported to their agency on July 22nd. In the original report, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reported that on 7-22-2019 at approximately 11:12 am, their office received a call of a possible sexual assault that took place near the city of Royalton, MN.

According to the Sheriff’s Office,  a 39-year-old female from Sartell, MN met with an officer from the Royalton Police Department and said she was sexually assaulted. It was determined the assault took place outside the Royalton city limits during the initial investigation. The case was then turned over to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Morrison County Investigators have now learned that the person of interest is a known acquaintance to the victim. The person of interest has been identified by the sheriff’s office and there is no danger to the public. No further information is
available at this time due to the active investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted with this investigation by the Royalton Police
Department. The Morrison County Sherriff’s Office would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Chaz Mootz

