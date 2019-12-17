Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information About Burglary At R&R Repair

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Several items were reported stolen from an auto repair shop located off Hwy 25, approximately three miles north of Pierz, Minnesota earlier today.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on December 17 at approximately 6:32 a.m. their office received a report of a business burglary at R&R Repair.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports, that sometime during the morning hours on Tuesday, the suspect(s) kicked the front door to enter the business. Several items were reported stolen, including a laptop computer, wire feed welder and miscellaneous tools.

If you have information regarding this burglary, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today