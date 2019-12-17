Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information About Burglary At R&R Repair
Several items were reported stolen from an auto repair shop located off Hwy 25, approximately three miles north of Pierz, Minnesota earlier today.
According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on December 17 at approximately 6:32 a.m. their office received a report of a business burglary at R&R Repair.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports, that sometime during the morning hours on Tuesday, the suspect(s) kicked the front door to enter the business. Several items were reported stolen, including a laptop computer, wire feed welder and miscellaneous tools.
If you have information regarding this burglary, you are asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.
