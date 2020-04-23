Lakeland PBS

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Announces Mask Drive Drop-off Locations

Chantelle Calhoun — Apr. 23 2020

Governor Tim Walz launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive to encourage the public to make and donate mask in support of workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office created a list of drop-off locations for residents who would like to participate.

Mask can be dropped off on Saturday, April 25th between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Bowlus Fire Department – 212 Main St., Bowlus
  • Flensburg Fire Department – 10 Elm St. North, Flensburg
  • Little Falls Fire Department – 314-1st St. Northeast, Little Falls
  • Motley Fire Department – 316 US 10, Motley
  • Pierz Fire Department – 222 Main St. South, Pierz
  • Randall Fire Department – 503 Pacific Ave., Randall
  • Royalton Fire Department – 5 North Cedar St., Royalton
  • Scandia Valley Fire Department – 3518-320th St., Cushing
  • Swanville Fire Department – 30-1st St., Swanville
  • Upsala Fire Department – 110 West Elm St., Upsala

For questions contact Morrison County Emergency Management at 320-632-0195.

Chantelle Calhoun

By — Chantelle Calhoun

