The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office Announces Mask Drive Drop-off Locations

Governor Tim Walz launched a week-long statewide homemade mask drive to encourage the public to make and donate mask in support of workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office created a list of drop-off locations for residents who would like to participate.

Mask can be dropped off on Saturday, April 25th between 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bowlus Fire Department – 212 Main St., Bowlus

Flensburg Fire Department – 10 Elm St. North, Flensburg

Little Falls Fire Department – 314-1st St. Northeast, Little Falls

Motley Fire Department – 316 US 10, Motley

Pierz Fire Department – 222 Main St. South, Pierz

Randall Fire Department – 503 Pacific Ave., Randall

Royalton Fire Department – 5 North Cedar St., Royalton

Scandia Valley Fire Department – 3518-320th St., Cushing

Swanville Fire Department – 30-1st St., Swanville

Upsala Fire Department – 110 West Elm St., Upsala

For questions contact Morrison County Emergency Management at 320-632-0195.

