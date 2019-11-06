Morrison County Sheriff’s Department Looking For Information About Burglary At J&D Service

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A burglary took place at J&D Service, as the suspect gained entry through a service door and was

captured on a surveillance camera inside the business.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a business burglary at J&D Service, located approximately four miles north of Hillman, MN in Richardson Township on November 5th at approximately 9:05 P.M.

The suspect in the photo is believed to be around 5-10 to 6-0 tall, wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a heavy coat. If you have information regarding this burglary, you are asked to call the Morrison County

Sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today