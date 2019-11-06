Morrison County Sheriff’s Department Looking For Information About Burglary At J&D Service
A burglary took place at J&D Service, as the suspect gained entry through a service door and was
captured on a surveillance camera inside the business.
According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, they received a report of a business burglary at J&D Service, located approximately four miles north of Hillman, MN in Richardson Township on November 5th at approximately 9:05 P.M.
The suspect in the photo is believed to be around 5-10 to 6-0 tall, wearing a ski mask, gloves, and a heavy coat. If you have information regarding this burglary, you are asked to call the Morrison County
Sheriff’s office at 320-632-9233.
