DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Morrison County Sheriff: Early Morning ATV Crash Involved Alcohol

Mal Meyer
Jul. 18 2017
Leave a Comment

A Randall man was injured when he lost control of the ATV he was driving early Sunday morning. Alcohol does appear to be a factor according to a preliminary investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says it received a report of a ATV crash with injuries near Lake Camille Drive, approximately 4 miles north of Randall in Cushing Township at 12:40 AM.

Damon Salyard, 47, was airlifted by Life Link III out of Brainerd to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. A representative for the hospital has not returned a request for the man’s current condition.

The case remains under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MN State Patrol, Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III and Gold Cross Ambulance.

Mal Meyer
Contact the Author Mal Meyer
mmeyer@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Motorcyclists Injured In Crash Over The Weekend

Man Injured In ATV Crash In Morrison County

Multiple Weekend ATV Crashes Cause Injury And Death

ATV Crash Injures Brainerd Teen

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Brent Balmer said

It's unfortunate that the video player was malfunctioning during the live newsca... Read More

Teresa Catlin said

You have been my physician and friend since I was a young lady. Thank you doesn'... Read More

Victor Swedberg said

Enjoy your retirement Ed... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

We are sorry for your loss. The primary reason news organizations like us note w... Read More

Latest Story

Grand Rapids Police Investigating Damage To Jewelry Store Sign

The Grand Rapids Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person seen damaging property at a jewelry store. A representative
Posted on Jul. 18 2017

Latest Stories

Grand Rapids Police Investigating Damage To Jewelry Store Sign

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

Essentia Health Designated As Primary Stroke Center

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

Multiple Arrests, Charges Through Multi-Month Drug Investigation

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

Brainerd Police Department Has Cheeky Message For Alleged Criminal

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

BSU Alumna Receives Statewide Award For Nonprofit Work

Posted on Jul. 18 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.