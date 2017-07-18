Morrison County Sheriff: Early Morning ATV Crash Involved Alcohol

A Randall man was injured when he lost control of the ATV he was driving early Sunday morning. Alcohol does appear to be a factor according to a preliminary investigation by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says it received a report of a ATV crash with injuries near Lake Camille Drive, approximately 4 miles north of Randall in Cushing Township at 12:40 AM.

Damon Salyard, 47, was airlifted by Life Link III out of Brainerd to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. A representative for the hospital has not returned a request for the man’s current condition.

The case remains under investigation.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the MN State Patrol, Randall Fire and Rescue, Life Link III and Gold Cross Ambulance.