DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Morrison County Food Shelf Planning for a Fruitful Future

Sarah Winkelmann
Feb. 28 2018
Leave a Comment

“We have to haul of that in, weigh it, sort it and display it,” said volunteer, Jon Swenson.

Volunteer Jon, is explaining how each of his shifts start out at the Morrison County Food Shelf, where he donates his time twice a week for the past 15 years.

“As soon as I retired from teaching, I felt God wanted me to help people that were not having enough food and they were hungry,” Swenson said.

For over 30 years the food shelf has been making sure no one in Morrison County has to go hungry, with the shelves filled from individual donations as well as from stores like Walmart and Coborn’s.

“Yet, they didn’t sell it and they gave it to us and so that is pretty nice for a bigger family to have pork-chops are something like that,” Swenson said.

And soon even more food will be coming in after a new partnership with Aldi. With the additional produce donations, the food shelf hopes to add longer hours to provide more access for community members in need.

“It’s just a blessing to be able to be here to help them,” said Peggy Ficea, the Morrison County Food Shelf Co-Director. “I’ve been where they have been at, I too used food shelves when my kids were younger and if it hadn’t been for them it would have been really tough going.”

In 2017, they served a total of 4,240 families throughout the year.

Based on the family size of the clients, they are able to take a certain number of different food items off of the shelf.

Where larger families are provided with additional groceries.

“They get a choice or two out of here because that will help them out a lot more,” Swenson said.

And already in 2018, the food shelf has served 669 families by giving away a total of 58,233 pounds of food.

“The wonderful support that we have received and the kindness that everyone…even if it is $5, it goes a long way,” Ficea said.

Whether a you donate food, money or time, the Morrison County Food Shelf is happy with the support of their community. The food shelf is looking for volunteers to pick up the additional produce coming in. For more information on how to volunteer click here.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Two Morrison County Men Arrested For Multiple Thefts

Minnesota FoodShare Prepares For March Food Drive

Bemidji State University Starts New Initiative To Address Student Hunger

Art Sector Economic Impact Study Reveals Large Numbers in Morrison County

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

scottrab said

People using the road make mistakes (like running stop signs and red lights), al... Read More

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

Latest Story

Ice House Removal Deadline Draws Near

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be out on area lakes reminding anglers about the upcoming deadline to remove ice-fishing
Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Latest Stories

Ice House Removal Deadline Draws Near

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Driver Sent To Hospital After Car Hits Horse In Wilton

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Open House For S. Sixth Street Construction Set In Brainerd

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Minnesota's $329 Million Surplus Erases Previous Deficit Worries

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

Greenway/N-K Boys Hockey Ready For Rematch With Hermantown

Posted on Feb. 28 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.