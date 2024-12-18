Dec 18, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Morrison County Completes Annual Predatory Offender Registration Verifications

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen says his office, in cooperation with all local police departments in the county, has recently completed the annual Predatory Ofender Registration verifications for Morrison County.

Each year, the Sheriff’s Office organizes a verification check for all predatory offenders who are on the registry and are residing within the county. During the most recent round of checks, 68 predatory offenders were checked in Morrison County by the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, Pierz Police Department, Motley Police Department, and Royalton Police Department.

Of those individuals, 20 were Level 1 offenders, eight were Level 2, one was Level 3, and 39 offenders were not assigned a risk level. 41 predatory offenders checked by the Little Falls Police Department are not part of the breakdown.

A press release says all but one individual was found to be compliant with conditions imposed upon them. 38-year-old Gerald Dean Bollig has pending charges for failing to register his current address, which is a felony.

Sheriff Larsen says the verification process is essential for community safety and that it’s important to “keep tabs” on the predatory offender registry.

