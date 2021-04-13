Lakeland PBS

Morrison County Car Crash, With Injuries

Chris BurnsApr. 13 2021

A release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Offices reports that on April 12th at 8:38 am., their office received a report of a two-vehicle accident with injuries at the intersection of Highway 10 and Bison Road, in the city of Cushing, MN.

According to the release, Tracy Guck, 39, of Randall, MN was traveling south on Bison Road and Delayna Nitz, 46, of Bemidji, MN was traveling east on Highway 10. Guck failed to yield and pulled out in front of Nitz’s car, causing the crash.

Nitz was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Randall Fire and Rescue and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

