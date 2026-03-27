Morrison County Authorities Investigating Burglaries in Buckman, Lastrup

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a series of burglaries that were reported to their office on Mar. 27.

The burglaries occurred in the eastern part of Morrison County, and according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office, three locations were targeted: St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Sunrise AG in Buckman, and Thomas Welding and Machine in Lastrup.

The break-ins are believed to have occurred between 10 p.m. on Mar. 26 and 8 a.m. on Mar. 27. At this time, it is unclear if anything was taken during the break-ins.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking residents in the area to review any available surveillance footage for suspicious activity during the time frame of the incidents. Anyone who observed unusual behavior or has information related to these incidents is encourage to contact the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available.