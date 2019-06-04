Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Morrison County Asks Boaters To Be Cautious On Lakes With High Water Levels

Jun. 4 2019

Morrison County Sheriff, Shawn Larsen, is asking local boaters to operate watercrafts at slow no-wake speeds whenever possible on area lakes that have high water levels. According to Larsen, high water levels continue to be an issue on Shamineau and Crookneck Lake in northwestern Morrison County, as well as Pine Lake in southwestern Morrison County.

Boaters should be aware that causing excessive wakes can create significant erosion to shorelines as well as damage docks and other structures along the shorelines.

The Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, along with local conservation officers will be asking boaters throughout the summer to operate at no wake speeds anytime they are within 300 feet of a shoreline.

“We are asking boaters to use extra caution in adhering to this advisory until lake water levels return to normal,” stated Larsen.

The Sheriff’s office has placed “No Wake Zone” signs and public accesses.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

BCA Investigating Use Of Force Incident In Morrison County

Vehicle Crash With Cable Barrier Results In Injury In Little Falls

Region Five Counties Looking For New Ways Of Transportation

What do you think?

Latest Story

One Man Injured In Rollover Crash Near Bellevue Township

A  26-year-old St. Cloud man was injured in a rollover crash near Bellevue Township at around 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6. According to the
Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Latest Stories

One Man Injured In Rollover Crash Near Bellevue Township

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Local Golfers Compete In Section 8AA Tournament At Bemidji Town & Country Club

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Bemidji Hockey's Jack Johnson Commits to St. John's

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

MSHSL Approves Several Changes For 2021-22

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.