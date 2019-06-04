Morrison County Asks Boaters To Be Cautious On Lakes With High Water Levels

Morrison County Sheriff, Shawn Larsen, is asking local boaters to operate watercrafts at slow no-wake speeds whenever possible on area lakes that have high water levels. According to Larsen, high water levels continue to be an issue on Shamineau and Crookneck Lake in northwestern Morrison County, as well as Pine Lake in southwestern Morrison County.

Boaters should be aware that causing excessive wakes can create significant erosion to shorelines as well as damage docks and other structures along the shorelines.

The Sheriff’s Office Water Patrol, along with local conservation officers will be asking boaters throughout the summer to operate at no wake speeds anytime they are within 300 feet of a shoreline.

“We are asking boaters to use extra caution in adhering to this advisory until lake water levels return to normal,” stated Larsen.

The Sheriff’s office has placed “No Wake Zone” signs and public accesses.