Morrison County Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Morrison County

Ryan BowlerJun. 1 2022

Yesterday at approximately 12:18 am, the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed robbery at The Mann Cave Bar.

Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen reports that charges are pending against 39-year-old  Dustin Watkins of Little Falls, MN for his involvement in the armed robbery of The Man Cave Bar located at the intersection of Highway 27 and 370th Avenue, approximately four miles north of Hillman, MN in Richardson Township.

Watkins entered the business wearing a scarf around his neck, holding what appeared to be a black rifle. He demanded money from E-tabs and the cash register, then left in a silver Ford truck. Deputies responded and learned that the suspect  vehicle left east on Highway 27 towards Onamia. Mille Lacs County deputies located the vehicle  and detained Watkins.

After initial investigation, Watkins was placed under arrest for the armed robbery and evidence  associated to the robbery was located. Watkins was transported to the Morrison County Jail where he is awaiting formal charges.

This case is still being investigated and the public is asked to contact the Morrison County  Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233 with any information.

By — Ryan Bowler

