Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Morrison County Authorities On The Lookout For Stolen Vehicle

Josh Peterson
Jun. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

Example of stolen vehicle with MN License Plate 179KRC

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on Wednesday, June 6 sometime between noon and 3:45pm, off Willow Lane in the city of Randall.

A 1997 Green Chevy Club Cab truck was stolen from the residence, with Minnesota License plate 179-KRC. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside the vehicle. The truck has Star Five tires on the front of the vehicle and Cooper tires on the back. The hood of the vehicle is fade. The Suspect unhooked a boat trailer before driving away with the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact their office at (320) 632-9233.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Possible Burglary in Little Falls

Woman Injured In ATV Crash Near Randall

Spring Burning Restrictions Begin In Minnesota

Three Injured During Horse and Buggy, SUV Crash

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Todd said

I have the answer pump air underneath of the bog make it somewhat buoyant... Read More

LK Rock said

Thank you for informing the public about this. It has been on my mind for a lon... Read More

David Eischens said

I was issued a citation today for fishing with out a State permit, but as a enro... Read More

Latest Story

Sebeka Softball Looking For An Upset At State

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Latest Stories

Sebeka Softball Looking For An Upset At State

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Bemidji Softball Hungry And Ready For Tournament

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Bemidji Boys Tennis' Nic Buffo Prepares For State

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Dayton Vetoes Bill Designed To Improve Wild Rice Sulfate Standard

Posted on Jun. 7 2018

Gov. Candidate Erin Murphy Makes Stop In Bemidji

Posted on Jun. 6 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.