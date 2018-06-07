Morrison County Authorities On The Lookout For Stolen Vehicle

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on Wednesday, June 6 sometime between noon and 3:45pm, off Willow Lane in the city of Randall.

A 1997 Green Chevy Club Cab truck was stolen from the residence, with Minnesota License plate 179-KRC. The vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside the vehicle. The truck has Star Five tires on the front of the vehicle and Cooper tires on the back. The hood of the vehicle is fade. The Suspect unhooked a boat trailer before driving away with the truck.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information pertaining to this case to contact their office at (320) 632-9233.