More Updates on Brainerd Public Schools Distance Learning Changes

Nick UrsiniNov. 11 2020

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, it was announced that the Brainerd Public School District will begin implementing full distance learning for students in early learning programs through fourth grade.

District leaders have publicly reported at each Board of Education meeting and through several district communication outlets in an effort to keep the community well-informed.

Since the last report to the Board of Education on Monday, October 26, the data has increased:

  • The number of students and staff in quarantine is increasing.
  • The number of students and staff testing positive is increasing.
  • The rising number of staff who are in quarantine, whether from testing positive or from close contact, is making it difficult, even impossible at some buildings, to operate schools. The district says they have exhausted their substitute candidates and no longer have anyone available for coverage in any of our learning or service areas.
  • The case count in Crow Wing County continues to rise.
  • The transportation department has been short drivers and routes since the beginning of the school year, and continues to be impacted by COVID-19 test results and close contact quarantines.
  • Each of the thirteen district buildings has been impacted by positive COVID-19 case(s).

For a full list of specific areas like athletics, scheduling, facility use, and more, you can visit the Brainerd Public Schools Website.

