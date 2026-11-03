More Updates in 44-Year-Old Cold Case for Missing Boy in Beltrami County

We have an update on the renewed investigation into a cold case from the 1980s involving a missing boy in Beltrami County.

3-year-old Kevin Ayotte disappeared Sep. 30, 1982 while playing upstairs at his family’s summer home in Sugar Bush Township, located roughly 14 miles northeast of Bemidji. 44 years later, a new tip has spurred a new search.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, along with agents with the Minnesota BCA, have been searching a property three miles to the west of where Ayotte went missing. The initial search on Oct. 22 involved non-invasive techniques to find a dead body such as ground-penetrating radar and cadaver dogs, which can detect the odor of dead bodies for hundreds of years after a death.

The results of that search prompted a new search warrant because the radar detected an anomaly in the soil composition around the southeast corner of the detached garage on the property. The human remains detection dog exhibited a “trained final response” two times inside the garage, both around the southeast corner of the garage. This dog also exhibited a response two times around the exterior of the garage, one around the southeast corner and the other on the north side of the structure.

A trained final response, in this circumstance, is an indicator known to the handler that the dog believes they have detected the odor of a dead body. A new search warrant requested permission of the court to dig as far down as needed to recover all of the human remains as needed, and to use any and all forensically acceptable methods to disturb the ground, concrete, and other areas to effect the search for the human remains.

According to court records, the BCA is analyzing two items following that search that were taken from under the floor of the garage. Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs tells Lakeland News he’s not overly optimistic the items are tied to the case, but the Sheriff’s Office is doing follow-up investigations. Riggs also said at this point, the Sheriff’s Office is not close to making an arrest in the case.