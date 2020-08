Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

August 10 at 9pm — Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

More Than Just the Music profiles the Lincoln High School choir and their raw, honest, and optimistic view of the world and its future. The Thief River Falls, MN, choir and their director, Darcy Reese, perform a spring show to highlight diversity and humanitarianism.