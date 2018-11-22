Lakeland PBS
More Than 54 Million Americans Traveling This Thanksgiving Holiday

Nathan Green
Nov. 22 2018
AAA forecasts more than 54 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving holiday, which is the highest travel volume in more than 12 years. The Minnesota State Patrol, local sheriff’s offices and police departments will all have additional patrols out on the roadways this holiday weekend.

While officers will be watching for intoxicated drivers, they will also be watching for distracted drivers. With large volumes of traffic on the roads, authorities say to just be safe and follow the rules.

While the weather outlook looks good this Thanksgiving weekend, Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp says to let people know your destination and expected departure and arrival times.

