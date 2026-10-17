Oct 16, 2026 | By: Lakeland News

More Than 202,000 Ballots Received So Far in MN for Midterm Election

More than 200,000 Minnesotans have already cast absentee ballots ahead of the November midterm election as early voting began across the state on Friday.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office, 202,252 ballots have been accepted through Oct. 15. That includes 80,870 cast in person and 121,382 returned by mail. This is an increase from the 2022 midterm election, where 172,520 Minnesotans cast their ballots or in-person by mail during the first four weeks of voting.

Early voting also began today under a new state law requiring every county to offer at least one location where voters can place ballots directly into a tabulator. The deadline to register to vote before the election has passed, but Minnesotans can register to vote when they vote early or on Election Day with proof of identity and residence.

Voters can find early voting locations, hours, and other election information at mnvotes.gov.

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