More Than 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
The state today reported 6 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 2,299 new coronavirus cases.
The deaths included no people from the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 51,856 tests for a case positivity rate of 4.4%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, the state reported 160 confirmed cases in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 4
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass – 10
- Crow Wing – 34
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 21
- Koochiching – 3
- Lake of the Woods – 6
- Mahnomen – 3
- Mille Lacs – 22
- Morrison – 12
- Polk – 17
- Roseau – 8
- Todd – 5
- Wadena – 10
