More than 2,000 Arrests Made During DWI Enforcement Period

The extra DWI enforcement around Minnesota garnered 2,407 arrests for DWI compared to 2,502 DWI during last year’s holiday campaign from Nov. 23 – Dec. 30, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS).

More than 300 officers, deputies and troopers participated in the campaign on weekends and holidays. Some of the incidents included: driving into a garage, hitting a squad car and two drunk drivers in one vehicle.

On New Year’s Eve, a 40-year-old man was arrested for DWI after a Jordan police officer witnessed the driver going the wrong way and coming head-on toward his squad car. The intoxicated driver had an 11-year-old boy in his car and his blood alcohol content (BAC) was .25 at the time of the arrest.

Eleven agencies reported a BAC of .30 or higher including Red Lake Law Enforcement (.32).

Consequences for a DWI vary and can range anywhere from the loss of your license up to one year or jail time.