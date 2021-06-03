Lakeland PBS

More Than 200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday

Chris BurnsJun. 3 2021

The state reported 238 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.

The new cases came from 9,706 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.5%.

In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 14 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:

  • Aitkin – 1
  • Beltrami – 2
  • Cass – 2
  • Hubbard – 1
  • Itasca – 3
  • Koochiching – 1
  • Mille Lacs – 1
  • Todd – 2
  • Wadena – 1







Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.



