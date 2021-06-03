More Than 200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Thursday
The state reported 238 new coronavirus cases on Thursday and 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, none of which were in the Lakeland viewing area.
The new cases came from 9,706 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 14 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 1
- Beltrami – 2
- Cass – 2
- Hubbard – 1
- Itasca – 3
- Koochiching – 1
- Mille Lacs – 1
- Todd – 2
- Wadena – 1
