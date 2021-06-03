More Than 200 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
The state reported 238 new Coronavirus cases and 10 new COVID-19 related deaths, none of which were in our viewing area.
The new cases came from 9,706 tests for a case positivity rate of 2.5%.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 16 new confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Beltrami- 2
- Cass-2
- Hubbard-1
- Itasca-3
- Koochiching-1
- Mille Lacs-1
- Todd-2
- Wadena-1
