More Than $12,000 Raised for Wadena Apartment Fire Relief Fund

After a February fire displaced residents of a 12-unit apartment building in Wadena and killed one person, the Initiative Foundation joined forces with local community leaders to create a relief fund, and the community responded with generosity and care.

A press release from the Initiative Foundation says individuals, businesses, and organizations contributed more than $12,000 to help the affected residents. The funds have been used to provide essential support, including rent and utility deposits, gift cards for groceries and household needs, car repairs, and more.

“It has been so wonderful to see generosity and compassion flourish during this time of adversity for those impacted by this fire,” said Immanuel Lutheran Church Pastor Nate Loer in a statement. “It’s been an honor to be part of the team that helped identify and meet the needs of those trying to rebuild their lives.”

In addition, portion of the money raised has been set aside to assist residents with ongoing needs as they continue to recover and rebuild.