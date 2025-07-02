Jul 2, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

More Than $12,000 Raised for Wadena Apartment Fire Relief Fund

After a February fire displaced residents of a 12-unit apartment building in Wadena and killed one person, the Initiative Foundation joined forces with local community leaders to create a relief fund, and the community responded with generosity and care.

A press release from the Initiative Foundation says individuals, businesses, and organizations contributed more than $12,000 to help the affected residents. The funds have been used to provide essential support, including rent and utility deposits, gift cards for groceries and household needs, car repairs, and more.

“It has been so wonderful to see generosity and compassion flourish during this time of adversity for those impacted by this fire,” said Immanuel Lutheran Church Pastor Nate Loer in a statement. “It’s been an honor to be part of the team that helped identify and meet the needs of those trying to rebuild their lives.”

In addition, portion of the money raised has been set aside to assist residents with ongoing needs as they continue to recover and rebuild.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Weii Ssbci Tribal Program 9 24

mid minnesota checking 4 24

Hearing Wellness

Related News

Crime

DNR Participating in Operation Dry Water Over 4th of July Weekend

Education & Government

Storm Debris Disposal Sites in Beltrami Co. Running Out of Space

Business

Midco Reports Service Nearly Fully Restored After Bemidji Storm

Community

Bemidji’s The Recovery Space Focuses on Community Aid After Severe Storm