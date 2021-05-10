More Than 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday
The state reported 1,191 new COVID-19 cases today along with no deaths.
The cases came from 15,620 tests for a case positivity rate of 7.6%. The seven-day rolling average for case positivity is now at 5.9%, still above the caution threshold of 5.0%.
Hospitalizations are continuing to drop. Both ICU and non-ICU COVID-19 patients are down about 14% from a week ago. There are now 133 people in ICU compared to 155 a week ago, and there are currently 348 people in non-ICU beds compared to 423 a week ago.
In the Lakeland viewing area, there were 66 confirmed cases reported in the following counties:
- Aitkin – 3
- Beltrami – 1
- Cass – 3
- Clearwater – 1
- Crow Wing – 14
- Hubbard – 3
- Itasca – 18
- Lake of the Woods – 1
- Mille Lacs – 10
- Morrison – 3
- Polk – 1
- Roseau – 4
- Wadena – 4
