More Than 100 People Have Died On Minnesota Highways In 2017

The department’s Office of Traffic Safety says the grim milestone was reached this past weekend, but occurred later than last year when the mark was reached on April 27.
Public safety officials say the main factors contributing to the 103 fatalities this year include alcohol, speed, distracted driving and failure to use seatbelts.
The figures show 84 fatalities involved vehicles, 12 were pedestrians and six were on motorcycles. The department says an additional death may have been on a motorized scooter or similar bike, but the official police report has not been forwarded.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Billie got a news flash for you. That bus had kids of SEVERAL races and colors!... Read More
Billie, that is a racist statement! Get your mind off yourself and onto what's m... Read More
Your leading sentence does not say who the interveners are filing with.... Read More
Slap on the wrist. Would have been a different story if it would have been a Na... Read More