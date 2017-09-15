DONATE

LPTV NEWS

More Than 100 Inmates Sick At Ramsey County Jail

Sarah Winkelmann
Sep. 15 2017
Leave a Comment

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Health Department is investigating the cause of rampant sickness in the Ramsey County Jail.

More than 100 inmates got sick with flu symptoms last weekend. Health officials are exploring the possibility of food poisoning that affected about a fourth of the jail population. Lab test results could take several weeks.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reports Undersheriff Joe Paget says they notified Summit Food Service, which provides meals at the jail, and the company responded immediately.

Sarah Winkelmann
Contact the Author Sarah Winkelmann
swinkelmann@lptv.org

Related Posts

Minnesota May See End To Measles Outbreak This Month

In-Depth Look At The MMR Vaccine Debate

Health Advisory Issued For Elevated Chemical Levels In Bemidji

Measles Outbreak Reaches 58 Cases

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

David huff said

That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More

Darren P said

Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More

Michelle Plotts said

Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More

Virginia Overton said

Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More

Latest Story

Driver Injures Pedestrian In Beltrami County

A driver traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 2 struck and injured a pedestrian, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The incident happened
Posted on Sep. 15 2017

Latest Stories

Driver Injures Pedestrian In Beltrami County

Posted on Sep. 15 2017

Park Rapids Volleyball Gets Big Win Against Detroit Lakes

Posted on Sep. 15 2017

Nevis Volleyball Comes Back To Win Against Pine River-Backus

Posted on Sep. 15 2017

Grand Rapids Volleyball Rolls Duluth East

Posted on Sep. 15 2017

Tanker Truck Tips Over In Brainerd

Posted on Sep. 15 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.