More Than 1 Million Minnesotans Have Received First Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine

[ST. PAUL, MN]- Governor Tim Walz has announced that more than one million Minnesotans have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 61.7% of Minnesotans 65+. As of Saturday’s vaccine report, 1,016,274 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 543,696 Minnesotans are fully vaccinated.

In a release sent out by the Office of Governor Walz & Lt. Governor Flanagan on March 6, Walz states:

“Today, on the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in our state, reaching the milestone of getting the vaccine into the arms of one million Minnesotans is particularly poignant,” said Governor Walz. “As we reflect on the past year and the thousands of lives lost, we know that every shot in the arm of a Minnesotan brings us one step closer to ending this pandemic.”

About 63,000 vaccinations were reported on March 6, and nearly 50,000 vaccinations reported on March 5. While the state has a proven capacity to vaccinate quickly and efficiently, current limitations arise from changes in vaccine supply from the federal government. Minnesota will see a 20% drop in total allocation next week with no additional Johnson and Johnson vaccines being shipped to the states.

The state is a national leader in getting vaccines into arms and consistently ranks in the top ten among states for the percentage of doses received that have been administered. Minnesota is now averaging nearly 42,000 doses administered per day.

