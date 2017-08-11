More Road Construction On The Horizon For Brainerd

Roadwork is scheduled to begin on six additional construction projects in northwest Brained.

Beginning Monday, August 14, the removal of the bituminous layers.. No detours are planned for the project areas and all streets will be open to local traffic. Highway 210 will have some turn lane closures during construction.

While local traffic will be permitted it is recommended that alternate routes be used throughout the course of the road construction.

Depending on weather conditions the northwest Brainerd resurfacing project is expected to be completed by September 28.

The road resurfacing projects include:

Williams Street from Northwest Fourth Street to Northwest Fifth Street,

Northwest Fifth Street from Washington Street to Williams Street,

Northwest Third Street from Washington Street to James Street,

James Street from Northwest Second Street to Northwest Fourth, Street and Northwest Sixth Street to Northwest Eighth Street,

Northwest Seventh Street from Washington Street to Charles Street,

Northwest Eighth Street from Charles Street to James Street.

For more information and status updates of the projects you can visit http://www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/194/Construction-Projects