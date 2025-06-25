More Recovery Info and Cleanup Resources for June 21 Storm

As cleanup efforts continue from the June 21 storm in Bemidji and the surrounding areas, fewer people remain without power, and more resources are available to those who need assistance.

Work to restore power underway

More and more people in the area are getting their electricity back following the storm. Originally, 50,000 people were without power, but as of Tuesday night that total was down to about 2,600 people.

Otter Tail Power reports around 2,400 clients are still without electricity, while Beltrami Electric Cooperative says around 240 of their customers are without power.

Line crews from all over have been working to get the lights back on for people. Beltrami Electric officials say what remains are the most challenging sections with downed and uprooted trees piled into a tangled mess. Crews are cutting their way through piles of downed timber to reconnect lines and replace broken poles.

Recovery and relief aid for Cass and Hubbard counties

The damage from the storm wasn’t limited to the Bemidji area—it also affected the Cass Lake as well as south of Bemidji.

It appears the northwest corner of Cass County was hardest hit with wind damage, including trees down and structures damaged. If you require assistance, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office says you should contact them at 218-547-1424.

Hubbard County emergency officials say northern Hubbard County was impacted substantially by the storm during the early morning hours of June 21st. They are encouraging those affected to use the same resources that have been set up for Beltrami County and Bemidji residents as it pertains to the United Way of Bemidji Area, Community Resource Connections, American Red Cross, and the Salvation Army.

The Bemidji United Way and Community Resource Connections are coordinating relief efforts for residents with private property damage. You can all 218-333-0880 or visit crcinform.org. Donations are also accepted through the United Way’s Disaster Recovery Fund.

Those in need of meals, water, or supplies can visit the American Red Cross and Salvation Army’s Assistance Center. It’s located at Bemidji’s Sanford Center at 1111 Event Center Dr. NE and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hubbard County Emergency Management says it will continue to update residents with important information by posting releases on the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page or through local media platforms.

Tree and debris cleanup

As the cleanup from storm damage continues, many people impacted by the storm are looking for places to take their downed trees and brush.

Beltrami County Solid Waste has extended demolition landfill hours and expanded to a second location. The field behind the Bemidji Target at 2115 23rd St NW is now equipped to accept tree debris only. Both the permanent Demolition Landfill and the temporary location will be open Tuesday-Saturday this week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We have our demolition landfill that’s operating extensive hours at this point in time,” said Beltrami County Administrator Tom Barry as Gov. Walz assessed storm damage Tuesday in Bemidji. “We also opened up a new collection facility over at the old fairgrounds site, right behind Target, so people can take their debris there as well. And that we are grateful for the state for assistance on because the MPCA has helped stand that up. We also have assistance from Hubbard County, who has also brought up a grinder to help us process the materials. And we’re in the process of opening up a third and potentially fourth one around the county, which we’ll be announcing soon once we get the details more defined for everybody.”

The City of Bemidji has contracted to have tree leaves, branches, and logs picked up from alongside roads in the city. Beltrami County does not have funds to cover debris pickup, so for people who live outside Bemidji city limits, you should contact your local township to see how to go about getting debris removed from their property.

In Hubbard County, tree and construction debris drop-off is available at the North Transfer Station in Laporte. Regular business hours are Monday, Tuesday, Friday, and Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U-Haul offering free storage for storm victims

U-Haul says storm victims who need a place to keep items for up to a month for free can do so using their disaster relief program.

U-Haul boxes are available on an “as available” basis at the Bemidji U-Haul location to those who were affected by Saturday morning’s storms. You can either haul the trailer for free to your property, or U-Haul can do it for you, but there will be a fee if they haul it.

“They’re 8x5x7.5 feet tall,” says Bemidji U-Haul area field manager Tommy Rolfson. “They are 257 cubic feet of storage and hold up to 2,000 pounds. But once they’re here, they’ll go inside indoor storage. Everything will stay dry.”

To check on availability of the U-Boxes, you can contact the Bemidji U-Haul location at 218-751-2842.