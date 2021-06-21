Lakeland PBS

More Rain Needed to Make Up for Current Deficit in Minnesota

Betsy Melin — Jun. 21 2021

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Sunday’s rain in Minnesota will help ease drought conditions and elevated fire danger, but experts say it’s not nearly enough to make up for the current rainfall deficit.

The entire state is classified as abnormally dry and more than half of Minnesota is experiencing drought. The St. Croix River at Stillwater and the Minnesota River at Henderson are among the waterways with near record-low water levels, Minnesota Public Radio reported.

National Weather Service meteorologist Lee Britt in Duluth said that prior to Sunday, the rain that fell in Minnesota this month had been hit-or miss.

“What we have seen is just, you know, spotty storms, and while storms do generate a lot of rainfall, it’s just in such an isolated location it’s not enough to really get a large-scale area out of the drought category,” he said. “So what you need is widespread rainfall lasting for extended periods of time.”

St. Cloud, Duluth, Rochester and the Twin Cities, as well as Sioux Falls, South Dakota are running more than 2 inches (5 centimeters) below normal rainfall for the month of June.

“In order for us to get out of the drought, we would need 3 to 6 inches of rainfall. So while this rainfall will help, it’s not going to push us out of the drought we’ve seen,” he said.

Before Sunday, the Twin Cities received only four-tenths of an inch of rain in June.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Minnesota Reaches 3 Million Residents Receiving COVID-19 Vaccinations

MN Lawmakers on Track to Give Tax Relief to Businesses and Unemployed

In Focus: Headwaters Music & Arts Tuning Up for Fiddle Camp

Minnesota Counties With Low COVID-19 Vaccinations Show Higher Cases

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.