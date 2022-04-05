Lakeland PBS

More Minnesota Poultry Flocks Infected With Bird Flu

Ryan BowlerApr. 5 2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The bird flu is spreading to additional poultry flocks in Minnesota, according to the state Board of Animal Health.

The latest outbreak of avian influenza has now affected 13 flocks in the state, up from seven last Friday.

The newly reported cases all are in commercial turkey flocks — two in Kandiyohi County and one each in Becker, Dodge, Le Sueur and Stearns counties, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Previously, the bird flu was found in commercial flocks in Kandiyohi, Lac qui Parle, Meeker, Morrison and Stearns counties, as well as backyard flocks in Mower and Stearns counties.

The affected flocks so far include more than 580,000 birds.

Birds in affected flocks are euthanized as part of efforts to keep the virus from spreading. The outbreak is s a serious threat to Minnesota’s turkey industry, with nearly 700 farms that raise about 40 million birds a year.

In 2015, 9 million birds in Minnesota were killed by the virus or euthanized to slow its spread.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the avian influenza strain is a low risk to the public. No human cases of avian influenza have been detected in the U.S.

A U.S. Department of Agriculture team is helping Minnesota agencies respond to the current outbreak, including quarantining infected flocks, disease surveillance and coordinating logistics and finances.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

WonderTrek Children’s Museum in Brainerd Receives Grants to Help Fund the Future

Two Taken to Hospital After One-Vehicle Crash in Morrison Co.

Golden Apple: Breakfast and Books with Someone Special at Brainerd’s Lowell Elementary

Poultry Sales, Exhibits in Minnesota Temporarily Banned Due to Bird Flu

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.