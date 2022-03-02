Lakeland PBS

More Local Candidates for MN Legislature Making Decisions to Run

Lakeland News — Mar. 1 2022

More candidates throughout the Lakeland viewing area are making decisions about their political futures.

Rep. Steve Green (R)

Incumbent Republican state Representative Steve Green, who serves District 2B, has announced he will run for the Senate District 2 seat in this fall’s election. Senate District 2 includes three reservations and the cities of Bemidji, Mahnomen, Walker, and Baudette.

Alan Roy (DFL)

Green will have at least one opponent in Democrat Alan Roy, who has also announced a run for the Senate District 2 seat. He ran against Republican Paul Utke for the Senate 2 seat in 2020 and lost 65% to 35%.

Roy currently touts endorsements from former state Representative John Persell and former Congressman Collin Peterson.

Rep. Matt Bliss (R)

Current 5A Republican state Representative Matt Bliss of Pennington has announced he will seek election in the new 2B district this fall. The new district includes the entire Leech Lake and White Earth reservations, and the cities of Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake, Deer River, Mahnomen, and Walker.

