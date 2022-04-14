More Info Released on Pelican Rapids Shooting That Led to Manhunt

Click to print (Opens in new window)

We know more information now about the shooting in Pelican Rapids on Sunday that led to a manhunt for the suspected shooter.

Phoutthasa Prathane of Warroad was arrested in connection with that shooting following a high-speed chase in Redwood County.

According to court documents, Prathane broke into a woman’s home in Pelican Rapids and shot her because he couldn’t see the children they had together. The criminal complaint in the case says Prathane and the woman had been together for 10 years and have six children together, but the woman left Prathane in October when he became abusive.

On Wednesday, Prathane was charged in Otter Tail County with second-degree attempted murder, four counts of first-degree burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm. Bail has been set at $5 million without conditions or $3 million with conditions.

Prathane’s next court appearance is set for May 2nd.

