More Info Released on Mahnomen Co. Shooting Involving Deputy

We now know more information about the police-involved shooting that happened in Mahnomen County early Sunday morning.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has identified the person who was shot as 20-year-old Shequoya Deanne Basswood of Mahnomen. The Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Deputy who shot her has been identified as Dakota Czerny.

Basswood is being treated for gunshot injuries at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. Czerny, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office for one year, is now on standard administrative leave.

According to a press release from the BCA, the shooting happened after a deputy tried to stop a vehicle for a speeding violation around 1:30 AM on Sunday on Highway 200. The vehicle didn’t stop, and a pursuit began. After the pursuing deputy’s vehicle slid into a ditch, Deputy Czerny picked up the pursuit.

The suspect vehicle later went into a ditch near Naytahwaush, and two of the six people in the vehicle fled on foot, including the driver. Deputy Czerny attempted to detain the four passengers who remained at the scene when one passenger, Basswood, produced a handgun. At one point shortly thereafter, Deputy Czerny discharged his firearm, striking Basswood.

A handgun was recovered from next to where she was shot. It is unclear at this point whether Basswood discharged her firearm.

No one else was injured during the incident. It was captured on dash camera, and the aftermath of the incident was captured on body camera.

One of the two males who fled on foot has been identified and interviewed, but the other has not been located or identified. The BCA is asking that person, or anyone who can identify that individual, to contact the BCA at 761-793-7000 so that they can interview them.

The investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the BCA will provide its findings without recommendation to the Mahnomen County Attorney’s Office for review.

